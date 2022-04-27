21-year-old Benbrook man charged in Saturday shooting death, Fort Worth police say

A 21-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a man whose deceased body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, at a Fort Worth lake shore.

Charles Kidd, of Benbrook, was charged with capital murder in the Saturday death of 33-year-old Carlos Cardenas. The Fort Worth Police Department said they expect additional arrests connected to the murder.

Detectives believe Cardenas, of Fort Worth, was killed around 4 a.m. Saturday morning when shots were fired in the 9100 block of Heron Drive.

The Hutchins Police Department first responded to the scene before calling in Fort Worth police. Fort Worth officers arrived around 6:50 a.m. and found Cardenas’ body near the shore of a lake, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 33-year-old died from gunshot wounds to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.