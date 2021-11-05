21-year-old busted in NYC murder

A suspect has been arrested for a broad-daylight slaying in the Bronx, police said Friday.

Destin Black, 21, was charged Thursday with murder, manslaughter and gun possession in connection with the shooting of Alfred Johnson, 42, at River Ave. and E. 151st St. in Melrose on the afternoon of Oct. 7.

Two accomplices are still being sought.

Police said Black and another man confronted and killed Johnson when the victim tried to stab a man with whom he was arguing.

It wasn’t clear why Johnson was arguing with the other man. Police said the victim had several arrests on his record, including three for drugs. Black had eight arrests, including for robbery and weapons possession.