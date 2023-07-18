DELPHI, Ind. — Dustin Lindsey Jr. got angry and stabbed his 58-year-old grandmother Saturday when she didn't believe him that he'd been shot before, according to prosecutors.

Lindsey, 21, sits in the Carroll County Jail accused of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

He and his grandmother were in a garage in the 4100 block of South Carroll County Road 564 West when Lindsey said he'd been shot, according to prosecutors. The two argued and Lindsey stabbed his grandmother about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to prosecutors and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Lindsey's grandmother staggered back to the house, through the kitchen and into the living room, where police and paramedics found her lying on a couch, covered in blood and struggling to breathe, according to prosecutors.

She had a cut on the right side of her head and a puncture wound to her upper chest, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Lindsey left the garage, dropping the knife near a tree close to the driveway, according to prosecutors.

A deputy responding to the 911 call, stopped Lindsey and detained him. After being read his rights, Lindsey admitted he stabbed his grandmother, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors charged Lindsey on Monday, and he had his initial hearing.

His trial tentatively is set for Dec. 18, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 21-year-old Carroll County man charged with attempted murder