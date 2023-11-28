21-year-old Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty after firing a gun at an Iowa City Casey's employee

A 21-year-old has pleaded guilty for her role in an April shooting at an Iowa City Casey’s.

Makiya Hoffman of Cedar Rapids pled guilty to reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor. Hoffman was also charged with the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and intimidation with a dangerous weapon when she was apprehended in April, but those charges were dropped as part of her guilty plea.

Police say Hoffman entered the Casey’s at 370 Scott Court on the far east side of town around 7 p.m. on April 8 with another person and began arguing with a store employee. The trio eventually went outside the store where Hoffman is seen on video surveillance aiming a gun at the employee's head. She then lowered the gun and fired a round in the direction of the employee's foot, but missed. The bullet struck a glass door, causing it to shatter, which is believed to have cut the employee's foot upon re-entry.

Hoffman and the other person are seen on camera leaving the store after the shots were fired.

Police said commotion also caused customers and store employees to flee or hide.

Hoffman was arrested in June.

Reckless use of a firearm is a felony in Iowa if serious injury or bodily injury occurs. Court documents indicate Hoffman is pleading guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor version of the charge, punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a fine between $850 and $8,540.

The court may also determine Hoffman’s future eligibility to own a firearm at sentencing.

Hoffman is set to be sentenced on Dec. 11.

