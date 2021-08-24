21-year-old with cerebral palsy dies after caregiver leaves her in hot car, NC cops say

A woman with cerebral palsy died this month after she was left in a hot car for five hours, police in North Carolina said.

Now her caregiver has been arrested.

Briea D. Askew, 29, was charged Monday with second-degree murder, the High Point Police Department said in a news release. She is being held in jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Police said Askew was the caregiver for a 21-year-old from Jamestown with cerebral palsy — a neurological disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination — who was brought to a hospital on Aug. 10 “with an extremely elevated temperature of over 110 degrees.”

The woman was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Officers were called to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. that day to investigate, according to the release.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was left outside in a vehicle unattended for approximately five hours,” police said. “Excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, along with the vehicle not having air conditioning.”

Askew was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

3-month-old left in hot car while mom got her nails done, California police say

Coaches charged with murder after Georgia teen dies at basketball practice, police say

90-year-old resident found dead inside retirement home’s van, Arizona cops say