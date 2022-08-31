21-year-old charged with murder in deaths of Monroe man and his infant son

Court records show a suspect has been charged with two counts of murder after a 25-year-old man and his four-month-old son were killed earlier this year in Monroe.

According to Union County jail records, Tahjii Katrell Salves Bennett, 21, was arrested in late July. He’s now facing two first-degree murder charges, along with possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Darion McClendon, 25, and his four-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were killed when their home was sprayed with rounds on May 29.

“I’m trying to do the best that I can,” Shania Robinson, Da’Mari’s mother, told WSOC in June. “I really want someone to be held accountable.”

A family member told WSOC that the suspect and Darion knew each other before the shooting.

Bennett is being held in custody with no bond, according to jail records.

“This investigation has been exhaustive and all credit should go to the men and women of this department who have worked tirelessly, spending hours on end gathering evidence and leaving no stone unturned,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard in a news release. “The work done by these folks is a true testament to this department and our commitment to the residents of Monroe.”

