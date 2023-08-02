21-year-old charged with murder after Florida man found inside crashed car, DeKalb sheriff says

A 21-year-old is facing murder charges after a Florida man was found inside a crashed car.

On January 26, deputies responded to a shooting on Creste Drive in Decatur.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Franklin Edwards, 30, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida dead inside a crashed car.

The sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kamren Dakel Pearce, of Decatur, on Tuesday at a home on Cedar Lake Drive in Conley in connection with the murder of Beach.

Officials reportedly found multiple guns during the arrest. He’s charged with malice murder.

Pearce was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

