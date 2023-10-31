21-year-old college student killed by stray bullet while working at bar, GA police say

A Valdosta State University student was killed by a stray bullet when a fight erupted outside a south Georgia bar, state investigators said.

Remerton police reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a shooting at The Pier Bar early Sunday, investigators said in an Oct. 30 news release. Officers responded around 2:40 a.m.

Brianna Long, 21, was working as a bartender, authorities said. She and a co-worker were closing around 2 a.m. when a dispute erupted outside, leading to gunfire.

Investigators said Long was struck while trying to finish her work. She was taken to a hospital, but died from her injuries.

Valdosta State University addressed the shooting in a statement Monday.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long,” university officials told WCTV. “We are keeping her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Long was from Dallas, Georgia, and was studying to be a dental hygienist, WALB reported. She was set to graduate in 2024.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320.

Remerton is just outside of Valdosta, Georgia, about 70 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Fla.

Valdosta State University has about 11,270 students, with 74.5 percent from Georgia.

