21-year old Connecticut gang member sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder, attempted murder, rash of other crimes

A federal court on Wednesday sentenced a 21-year old member of a violent Bridgeport to spend the next 40 years in prison for a murder, the attempted murder of four more people and a rash of other crimes.

Tyiese Warren, also known as “Loose Screw,” was part of a drug gang on Bridgeport’s north side, and had previously pleaded guilty, among other things, to involvement in a brazen, mid-day assassination attempt outside a busy Bridgeport courthouse in January 2020. Warren and others pumped at least 20 shots into the car containing four members of a rival gang in retaliation for the killing of a northside gangster by one of the rivals the night before.

No one was killed in the courthouse attack, which left 23 bullet holes in just the front windshield of the parked Chevrolet. The four victims were hit, two seriously. One was paralyzed and a second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder and wrist, prosecutors said.

Warren also pleaded guilty to the revenge murder a month earlier of Ty’Quess Moore, who was associated with a rival gang on the city’s east side.

Battles for drug turf among the Bridgeport gangs has resulted both in remarkable violence and concerted effort by law enforcement to stamp it out. Federal prosecutors, who charged Warren and other with racketeering offenses, asked U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley to put Warren in prison for 50 years, arguing he is incorrigible and that many of the criminal acts included under his racketeering conviction were committed after he was released from confinement at a state jail for teenagers.

“What is perhaps most galling about this case is that Warren committed the eight predicate acts to which he admitted during his plea allocution — including narcotics trafficking, carjacking, Hobbs Act Robbery, attempted murder and murder — in the seven months after his release from Manson Youth Institution,” federal prosecutors argued to Dooley.

Warren was convicted of a multiple crimes in addition to murder and attempted murder.

In just hours on March 25, 2020, Warren and an accomplice stole a car at gas station in Stratford, dragging the owner hundreds of yards as he hung on, trying to stop the theft. He and the accomplice then carjacked a Toyota in Bridgeport, holding the owner at gunpoint and ultimately driving away in the car. Minutes later, Warren and the accomplice robbed another gas station in Stratford at gunpoint, taking cash from the store and a cellphone from an employee. The Stratford police finally caught up with Warren later in the day after he crashed yet another stolen car on an I-95 on-ramp and tried to run away.

Warren also admitted that he participated in gang-related drug trafficking. He was convicted of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity. He has been locked up since March 25, 2020.