21-year-old convicted, faces up to life in prison for Daytona Beach murder

Shyheem William Rainge

A 21-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the killing of a teenager four years ago during what court records state was a planned carjacking robbery.

Shyheem William Rainge will face up to life in prison when he is sentenced for the killing of 18-year-old Eric Gordon.

Besides finding Rainge guilty of second-degree murder, the jury also found that the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Rainge "actually killed, intended to kill or attempted to kill Eric Gordon," according to the State Attorney's Office.

Rainge was also found guilty of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Rainge was on trial on a charge of first-degree felony murder in Gordon's killing, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

His codefendant, Selvina Marlissa Bernard, 19, plead guilty last year to first-degree felony murder. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 22.

Convicts sentenced to life for an offense they committed as juveniles are legally entitled to a review of their sentence after serving a portion – often 25 years.

Teen found slumped in car

Gordon, of Daytona Beach, was found slumped over inside his car around 9:39 p.m. Nov. 23, 2019, on the grounds of Campbell Middle School at 625 Keech St., according to police. Gordon had been shot.

Rainge was 17 at the time of the murder; Bernard was 16.

Bernard told Daytona Beach Police that she called Gordon to meet her to set him up for a carjacking and robbery, according to a charging affidavit. Bernard said that she later got into the car with Gordon to perform oral sex on him so that her friends could carjack and rob him, the affidavit stated. Bernard said she was in the car when her friends shot Gordon, according to the affidavit which did not name the shooter.

