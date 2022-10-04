21-year-old deputy killed serving warrant, Florida sheriff says. ‘Devastating loss’

A 21-year-old deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant, a Florida sheriff said.

The deputy was serving a warrant for a failure to appear on a felony meth charge at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 4, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference streamed on Facebook.

“They entered the trailer successfully, shots were fired, and ultimately one of our very young deputies, 21 years of age, he’s been with us a short period of time, died,” Judd said.

The deputy was pronounced dead at a local trauma center, he said.

Judd said a procession would be organized to take the deputy, whom he called “our friend, our hero,” to the medical examiner’s office.

Judd did not release the deputy’s name. More information will be made public later in the day, he said.

Other law enforcement offices expressed their condolences in the comments of the news conference post.

“Devastating loss of a young deputy,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Hearts are broken and we mourn with you.”

“We are so incredibly sorry to hear this,” wrote the City of Tallahassee Police Department. “Our hearts go out to all of you.”

Polk County is about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

