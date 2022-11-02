21-year-old dies after arriving at Durham hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old who was shot in Durham last week.

Police say Michael Spears Jr. walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound before midnight on Oct. 27. Police were called and arrived when Spears was in surgery.

Spears died from his injuries on Tuesday. Police did not name the hospital.

The location of the gunshot incident has not been determined yet by authorities.

The incident is part of an active investigation.

The number of fatal shootings in Durham in 2022 is about the same level seen last year. As of Oct. 8, 197 people had been shot in Durham, 33 of them fatally. A total of 34 people were shot in the same timeframe in 2021, according to Durham Police Department crime statistics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.