21-year-old faces multiple charges after killing two men with Jeep

Antonio Lopez, a 21-year-old accused of killing two men back in February with his Jeep, is facing multiple charges.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has faced charges like this. Back in 2017, he pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Keven Lozoya in Issaquah. Lopez was just 15 years old at the time. He served about one and a half years in jail.

“He killed my son, then he killed two more. How many more he gonna kill if he’s on the street?” Grisele Lozoya, Keven’s mom, told KIRO 7. “The first time he was 15 years old but now he’s 21. He knows exactly that he is killing people.”

In the most recent incident, Washington State Patrol said Lopez’ Jeep hit two vehicles involved in a different collision on Southbound Interstate 5 near the West Seattle Freeway. Troopers said two unresponsive passengers in one of the initial vehicles were dead at the scene. The other victim was outside of his vehicle but sustained serious injuries.

“He is a criminal; he is a killer, I knew since that time he was going to kill more kids, more innocent people,” Lozoya said.

Police believe since that incident, Lopez had been hiding in Mexico. It wasn’t until a couple of days ago that he was arrested while re-entering the United States at the southern border. He was extradited back to western Washington where he faced a judge.

Lozoya was also there. She said she flew in to support the victims’ families.

“I hope now he can be in jail a long time,” she said. “I miss Keven every single day of my life; 24/7 he’s on my mind and that’s why I’m here supporting these two mothers.”

Lopez’s trial date is set for October 11th.