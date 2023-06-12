21-year-old faces murder charge after fatal shooting at Palmetto nightclub, police say

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed when he tried to break up an altercation between three other people at a nightclub Sunday night, the Palmetto Police Department said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jose Gomez, allegedly confronted two siblings in the parking lot and pointed a handgun at them, according to a press release. The victim, Fernando Garcia-Nunez, stepped in to intervene and was shot, police say.

When police arrived at the rear parking lot of the El Sombrero nightclub — which is also called The Hall, 1330 U.S. 301 N. — around 11 p.m., they said Gomez was lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound. Garcia-Nunez was rushed to Blake Medical Center, but he died at the hospital, according to a press release.

Gomez, of Palmetto, was arrested a few hours later and booked at the Manatee County Jail on one count of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information about it. People with information are urged to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 ext. 6301. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at www.ManateeCrimeCtoppers.com. Those providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.