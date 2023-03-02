21-year-old fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday night

A 21-year-old was shot in Northeast Baltimore late Wednesday night.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the 3300 block of Belair Road in the Belair-Edison neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.