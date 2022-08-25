21-year-old Fayetteville man arrested, charged in fatal Murchison Road shooting Wednesday

A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday in a deadly Murchison Road shooting, police said.

Zavion Richburg, 21, of the 1000 block of Danbury Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ricardo Pittman, 35, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Pittman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after being shot in the chest multiple times in the 5000 block of Murchison Road near Country Club Drive, police said. He later died of his injuries.

Richburg was arrested near his home at 11 a.m., according to the arrest report. He was being held in the Cumberland County jail Thursday without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Murchison Road shooting update: Man charged with first-degree murder