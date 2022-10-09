21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges

One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders.

On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was wanted on probation. While out in the area near Fairburn Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Rd. deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Scorpion Unit were questioning two known gang members, when one, John Gates took off running.

Gates took deputies on a short foot chase, which was caught on bodycam footage.

Once caught by deputies, they learned that Gates was wanted on probation violation for two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gates is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

