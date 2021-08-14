A 21-year-old Florida mom was shot in the head and killed by her toddler while she was on a Zoom call with co-workers

A 21-year-old mother in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was shot in the head and killed Wednesday by her toddler while she was on a Zoom call. Reuters

A 21-year-old mother in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was shot in the head and killed Wednesday by her toddler while she was on a Zoom call, police say.

According to WESH, police said it appeared that one of Shamaya Lynn's two young children picked up a gun that wasn't secured, fired it, and shot their mother in the head.

A participant on the video call heard a loud noise and saw Lynn fall backward in her chair, police said. Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide treatment to Lynn, but she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head at the scene.

"I don't know where to begin," the woman said in the 911 call obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. "We're on a live with a company. We just got hired. One of the girls passed out she was bleeding. She has the camera on. Her baby is crying in the back."

"We heard a loud kabloom and then she leaned back and we just saw blood from her face," the co-worker said. "She's not answering or anything. We're calling her name and she's not talking or responding."

The gun belonged to the father of the children, according to police. An investigation is ongoing while the Seminole County State Attorney's Office works to determine while the children's father - Lynn's boyfriend - faces any charges, the report said.

In another 911 call obtained by the Sentinel, her boyfriend begged paramedics to hurry and attempted to assist Lynn, who he said wasn't breathing and had no heartbeat.

"Oh my god, what the [expletive] happened?" he said after he attempted to do CPR, according to the Sentinel.

Neither of Lynn's children was injured and were being cared for by relatives, according to WESH.

Police stressed the importance of keeping firearms locked and said anyone who did not have a lock for their weapon could get one for free from police, WESH reported.

