21-year-old Fort Lauderdale man killed while sitting in his parked car, police say

A Fort Lauderdale man sitting in his parked car on Monday afternoon was shot dead, police say, and the man accused of shooting him is in Palm Beach County jail.

Fort Lauderdale police say when they answered a Shotspotter alert in the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road, they found a wounded 21-year-old Vincent Valentine. As Valentine was taken to Broward Health, where he would be declared dead, police say their investigation pointed toward 20-year-old Michael Watts of Plantation.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office took Watts into custody on Tuesday. Online records say he’s still in the county jail.

Anyone who knows anything about this case can call Fort Lauderdale police homicide detectives at 954-828-5556 or 954-828-5570 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Watts has two cases winding their way through Broward County’s criminal justice system. He’s accused of stealing three televisions and box of diapers from a Coral Springs Walmart in November 2019.

After bonding out from that arrest, he posted bond again after a March 2020 arrest on a charge of domestic violence-battery case. Watts’ grandfather, who lives with the family, told police Watts whacked him on his kneecap with a screwdriver.

