21-year-old Fort Worth man arrested in February shooting that left one dead, police say

A 21-year-old man was in custody Monday and accused of killing another man on a Fort Worth street in February, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

Rigoberto Gonzalez was arrested Friday in Fort Worth.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting to death 25-year-old Pedro Arturo Delgado on Feb. 28.

A passerby reported seeing Delgado in the 1000 block of East Baltimore Avenue, police said. Responding firefighters found him lying on the curb and took him to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which classified his death as a homicide.

Fort Worth police did not provide any other information on the shooting.