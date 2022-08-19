21-year-old found ‘cold’ and ‘stiff’ in SC home, cops say. Two charged with murder

A 21-year-old was found “stiff” and “cold to the touch” — and now two people are charged in her death, South Carolina officials said.

Deputies were called to a Charleston-area home after a report of someone suffering cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 17. While there, a woman told officials she hadn’t been able to get a response at her roommate’s locked bedroom door before going inside and finding the 21-year-old unresponsive, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Days later, the same woman accused of sharing that story with deputies is one of two people facing murder charges. Officials in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the two suspects, identified as 48-year-old Katherine Alisha Mizell and 41-year-old Walter William Cook.

First responders arrived at about 12:30 p.m. to a home on Swanson Drive in Summerville, roughly 25 miles northwest of downtown Charleston. At the scene, deputies said they found the 21-year-old woman “laying on her bed” with “obvious” signs that she had died.

“Upon checking for signs of life the victim was cold to the touch and stiff,” officials wrote in an incident report.

The woman was identified as 21-year-old Kaycey Hornsby of Summerville.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office in a news release said Hornsby was the “victim of homicidal violence” and that an autopsy had been scheduled.

The sheriff’s office in arrest warrants said Hornsby was found with a “traumatic” injury that led to her death but didn’t describe the injury in detail. Mizell and Cook are accused of being at the Swanson Drive home at the time she was killed.

The two suspects, who also lived at the home, were arrested and taken to jail. An investigation was ongoing as of Aug. 18, according to officials.

Men ‘brutally’ beat people at homeless camp as others cheered them on, SC cops say

3 stabbed minutes apart in ‘random’ attacks, SC officials say. Man now going to prison