21-year-old found shot dead in Palmetto driveway after argument, Manatee sheriff says

Detectives are trying to identify the person they believe shot a 21-year-old man dead during an argument early Monday.

At about 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto and found the victim lying in a driveway within at least one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite attempts at CPR, he died moments later.

A witness told deputies that the man had been shot about a mile away during an argument with an acquaintance, then drove himself to the house where he was found collapsed.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and are following several leads but have not yet identified the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, information can be given to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.