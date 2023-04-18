21-year-old Ga. woman stabbed to death during block party, police searching for suspect

Georgia police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly stabbing during a block party Saturday night.

According to WTOC, police responded to the 300 block of East Jenkins Street in Vidalia, Georgia around 9:56 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Kaysey Jordan, stabbed multiple times. Jordan was rushed to a local hospital where she later died, WTOC reports.

Neighbors said an annual block party was happening moments before the deadly stabbing.

Even with crowds of people being in attendance, police told WTOC they have received little information about the incident.

“Kaysey Jordan is a person. She’s somebody’s daughter. She’s a mother. She’s a part of our community and her life mattered. If it was your daughter, your child, your aunt or cousin, you’d want somebody to say something. The family deserves answers,” said Sgt. Shannon Martin with Vidalia Police.

Police told WTOC a joint death investigation is being conducted by the GBI and Vidalia Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or special Agent Corey Haynes 912-537-4123.

