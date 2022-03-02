A 21-year old Germantown man faces multiple drug-related charges, according to the complaint

A 21-year old Germantown man faces multiple drug-related charges.

Raquan Thompson was charged Feb. 24 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with three felony counts of delivering psilocybin, a drug with mind-altering effects, and two felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He is accused of selling psilocybin on July 29 and Aug. 11 at N84 W15842 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, and on Sept. 9 at N96 W17900 County Line Road. He is also accused of selling drugs in his vehicle, once in Menomonee Falls and once in Germantown.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told the Waukesha County Drug Enforcement Group they found out through Snapchat that Thompson was selling psilocybin. The group set up the informant for an undercover drug buy on three occasions. All three were viewed by law enforcement officers, the complaint said.

Thompson is free on a $3,000 signature bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.

