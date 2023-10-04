21-year-old Green Bay man reported missing; Fox River search suspended

GREEN BAY - A 21-year-old Green Bay man was reported missing Tuesday, leading the Green Bay Police Department to ask the public to help find him.

The man, identified as Victor Torres-Guadalupe, was reported missing in the early Wednesday with concerns for his welfare, police said.

His vehicle was found at the Pioneer Metal Finishing parking lot, 486 Globe St., in Ashwaubenon, and his clothes and other personal items were found down the next street north on Marina Lane.

First responders and the Coast Guard searched the Fox River, but they didn't find any evidence that Torres-Guadalupe entered the water, leading them to suspend that part of the search.

Torres-Guadalupe is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police at 920-448-3200 for case #23-255311. Anonymous tips can be submitted at Crime Stoppers by calling 920-432-STOP (7867), through 432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

