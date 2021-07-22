21-year-old Haverhill man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 495

Jul. 22—HAVERHILL — State Police are reporting the death of a 21-year-old Haverhill man who they said was killed in a rollover crash that happened early last Friday morning on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury.

Police identified the victim of this fatal crash as Chris Otero, 21, of Haverhill.

Dave Procopio, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said investigators determined that Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord coupe southbound when, for reasons still to be determined, he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road.

Procopio said the car struck the median guardrail barrier, rolled over, and came to rest in the median. The investigation into what caused Otero to lose control of the car is ongoing, he said.

According to police, at 2:19 a.m., troopers from the State Police Concord Barracks responded to the scene south of Route 38 in Tewksbury.

Responding troopers, along with Tewksbury Police Officers, determined that Otero had been ejected in the crash. Tewksbury firefighters and EMS performed attempted lifesaving measures on scene. Otero was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted on-scene by Tewksbury Police, the Tewksbury Fire Department, and EMS.