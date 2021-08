Reuters

The U.S. Pacific Northwest wilted on Thursday under the latest sweltering heat wave to punish the region this summer, as near-record temperatures strained power grids and drove residents to seek shade. In Portland, which tied a daily temperature record at 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, city officials opened cooling centers in libraries and schools. "It's all about cooling down, finding a spot with a little piece of shade, but there is nice people like this you know thank God they have firefighters that care to come out here," Heffler said, referring to Portland firefighters distributing water at the encampment.