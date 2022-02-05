21-year-old injured in a shooting in Wilmington Friday night

A 21-year-old man was left injured in a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of W., fifth street in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Wilmington Police Department.

Police said they found a 21-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.

