21-year-old kayaker missing during ‘massive’ snowfall after capsizing in Colorado lake

A 21-year-old kayaker disappeared in a Colorado lake after capsizing into the cold water, deputies said.

Then “massive” snowfall hit the area, complicating rescuers’ search for him.

The kayaker from Denver was trying to cross Lake Granby with his friend on Dec. 3 so they could reach their vehicle after spending the night on Deer Island, Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They faced strong winds and “choppy water” while paddling to the shoreline, deputies said.

The wind caused the kayaker to capsize into the water, deputies said. His friend was unable to help the him, but he made it back to the shoreline and called 911.

As rescuers responded to the lake, the area received “massive” snowfall, “blowing and drifting conditions and zero or near-zero visibility,” deputies said.

Rescuers used a boat to search for the missing kayaker, but the wind and choppy water made it hard for them to navigate, deputies said. They paused search efforts that afternoon.

However, search efforts will begin again Monday, Dec. 4, when the weather is “more favorable,” deputies said.

Lake Granby is about 50 miles northwest of Denver.

Yells for help lead to man clinging to beam under collapsed pier, CA officials say

Rescuers trudge through waist-deep water to find two lost kayakers, Florida officials say

Snorkeler looking for ring in river dies after he’s swept in current, Arizona cops say