21-year-old killed in 15th round of ‘quick draw’ gun game, SC cops say. Friend charged

A 21-year-old was shot during a “quick draw” gun game — and now a longtime friend is charged in his death, South Carolina news outlets report.

The friends were “gun enthusiasts” and played a game to see who was faster, WYFF reported on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told the TV station “the routine was for both men to start out with unloaded guns, then insert a loaded clip without chambering a round, and then pulling the trigger.”

But during the 15th round of their competition on Sept. 23, one of the friends told deputies, “he accidentally chambered a round from the clip into his gun ‘due to muscle memory’ and pulled the trigger,” WHNS reported.

The man’s 21-year-old friend was shot once, and he and his grandfather tried to give him medical care. He died at the scene, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased friend was identified in a news release as 21-year-old Raelan Cole Hamilton. He was from Woodruff, roughly 15 miles southwest of Spartanburg.

Now, the surviving friend is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. He turned himself in and was later released on bond, WSPA and other news outlets reported.

Officials continue to investigate the shooting, which was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Red Raven Drive in Greer. The surviving friend and a relative gave consistent information that lined up with evidence at the scene, according to WHNS.

The incident was reported days after another Spartanburg County death. Deputies said a mom was accidentally shot and killed when her 3-year-old found an “unsecured” gun.

“Since this incident was the second tragic incident last week involving either the improper storage or handling of firearms, this agency would like to remind all of our citizens to exercise the (utmost) caution when handling any weapon,” officials recently told news outlets.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Sept. 29.

