21-year-old killed in a crash on Fresno highway, CHP says. The car landed on its roof

The California Highway Patrol are investigating a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Fresno County that killed a man.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:29 a.m. at Highways 99 and 41 about a vehicle that went down an embankment as the driver neared Highway 99.

The CHP said the 21-year-old man was driving a silver Toyota sedan, southbound Highway 41 when for unknown reasons he made an unsafe turn to the left and traveled down a dirt embankment and overturned.

The vehicle landed on its roof on the east shoulder of northbound Highway 99. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.