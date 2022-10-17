21-year-old killed by plane propeller after a dinner date, Georgia officials say

A Georgia college student was killed instantly when he was struck by the propeller of an airplane he rented for a dinner date, according to the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office.

The freak accident occurred Sunday night, Oct. 16, at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Statesboro, Coroner Jake Futch confirmed to McClatchy News.

Officials identified the victim as Sani Aliyu, 21, of Atlanta. Georgia Southern University administrators confirmed he was a sophomore management major.

Futch said Aliyu had rented a Cessna plane to fly himself and a young woman to Savannah for dinner Sunday night. Upon returning to Statesboro, the young woman got out and walked toward the back of the aircraft.

“(Aliyu) got out and walked toward the front,” Futch said. “And when he did, the propeller hit him in the head, killing him instantly.”

No other details were immediately released.

Dr. Aileen C. Dowell, associate vice president and dean of students at Georgia Southern, said she was “saddened” by news of the tragic incident.

“I have already been in touch with his family and professors and we have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give,” Dowell said in a statement.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Futch said.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office on Monday and was awaiting a response.

Statesboro is about 55 miles northwest of Savannah.

