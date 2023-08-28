21-year-old Lebanon man charged with homicide by vehicle for fatal February crash, police say

A 21-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with homicide from a two-vehicle crash in South Lebanon Township in February, police said.

South Lebanon Township Police have charged Rubin Montero with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and general impairment.

On Feb. 18., township police responded to the intersection of East Walnut Street and East Cumberland Street for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Josha Bartal, 25, of Lebanon suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police allege that Montero was driving on the wrong side of the road and driving nearly double the posted speed limit, according to court documents. Police said Montero was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he hit Bartal's vehicle.

Montero was being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility as of Monday afternoon, unable to pay a $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled before Magisterial Judge Anthony Verna at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

