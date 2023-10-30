21-year-old man to be arraigned on charges in connection with deadly Melrose stabbing

A 21-year-old man is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred inside a home in Melrose.

Nathan Baldi, 21, of Melrose, will appear in Malden District Court to face charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of 47-year-old James Percent, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Percent and Melrose Police Chief Kevin Faller.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Ledge Street where Baldi and Percent lived just after 7 p.m. on Friday night, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found Percent suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Percent was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Ryan and Faller alleged that Baldi stabbed Percent during an apparent altercation.

“The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests that a domestic altercation occurred in the home between Mr. Percent and a woman in the home. At some point during the altercation, a 21-year-old man who also lives in the home became involved,” authorities said.

State police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Melrose police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

