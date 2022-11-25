21-year-old man arrested in deadly Lowell shooting

On Friday, Lowell Police said they have arrested 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell.

Investigators said on November 15 Garcia-Rey shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi to death following an argument about a traffic dispute in the area of Maitland Avenue and Chelmsford Street.

Police have not said if or what kind of charges he will face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

