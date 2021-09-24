21-year-old man arrested in unintentional shooting death of Lawrence toddler: police

A Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old that is believed to have been unintentional, police said Friday.

Bishop Isaiah Mendoza, 21, was arrested Friday and faces criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and possession of a stolen firearm, Patrick Compton, a Lawrence police spokesman, said in a statement.

Police were called on the morning of Sept. 17 to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive on a reported shooting that killed 2-year-old Legend King, Compton said.

Emergency responders attempted to save the child at the scene, Compton said. The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.