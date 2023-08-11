21-year-old man charged in brother's killing in St. Maries

Aug. 10—A 21-year-old man is accused of killing his 30-year-old brother last week at a St. Maries apartment complex.

Jacob M. Anderson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ryan Osborn, who was identified in court documents.

The mother of Anderson and Osborn told Idaho State Police she received a text message from Anderson shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday that said Osborn took his keys from him so Anderson didn't get a DUI.

Benewah County dispatchers received numerous reports at about 3 a.m. Saturday of an altercation and gunshots at the complex, 115 N. 17th St., according to a Benewah County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The sheriff's office and St. Maries police responded and found Osborn dead in one apartment unit and an injured 59-year-old woman, Arlene Vega, in another unit, according to the post and a probable cause affidavit.

Osborn, who had four bullet wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Vega was taken to Kootenai Health with critical injuries, the sheriff's office and court documents said.

Anderson resisted arrest from a St. Maries police officer, and police Chief Scott Castles deployed his stun gun twice to place Anderson in handcuffs, according to police in the affidavit.

Anderson was eventually taken to the Benewah County Jail, the Facebook post said.

Prior to law enforcement's arrival, an apartment resident wrestled Anderson and helped restrain him with the assistance of the officer and Castles, police said in the affidavit.

ISP described Vega's injuries as "blows to her head and body and a deep slash to the right side of her neck ..."

Vega told an ISP detective Anderson removed a rifle from his vehicle prior to her barricading herself in her apartment, where Anderson later broke into and assaulted her. She said Anderson tried to shoot her, but the gun did not go off.

ISP recovered a "blood covered" .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from under Vega's bed in her apartment. An ISP detective said the pistol was found with the slide locked back and the magazine and chamber empty.

There were bullet holes in another apartment that came from the apartment where Osborn was found dead, documents say.

Further charges are possible, the Facebook post said.