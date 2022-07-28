21-year-old man charged in connection with January killing of woman in Portsmouth

A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a January shooting in Portsmouth.

Jashuan Lee Richardson was charged with the Jan. 14 shooting death of Shakera Lanae Hines, a 26-year-old mother of three, as well as three weapons offenses. Richardson was arrested Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach on unrelated charges.

While a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera, it has been more than six months since Hines was shot near the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth.

According to a news release at the time, Portsmouth police responded to a reported gunshot-wound incident around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. Hines was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from cameras near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Portland Street captured a masked male wearing all black clothing and a black cross-body bag walking southbound shortly before the shooting.

During the investigation, Portsmouth police identified two persons of interest — neither of which were Richardson.

Richardson is currently in custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond.

