21-year-old man charged in drug OD deaths of 2 juveniles, Belmont police say

Sage Perry Wright, 21, of Belmont, was charged Thursday in his role in the overdose deaths of two juveniles in January, police said.

Belmont police responded to an address on Jan. 10 where a relative found two unconscious kids.

READ: Local district attorney holds drugs dealers accountable amid rising overdose deaths

They were taken to an emergency room and died from what appeared to be drug overdoses, police said.

Wright sold fentanyl to the juveniles before their deaths, investigators said.

Autopsies on the two indicated they died from overdosing on illegal drugs.

Wright was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver and death by distribution, and several other drug-related charges.

He is in the Gaston County Jail.

The names of the deceased were not released because of their ages.

VIDEO: ‘A crisis’: SC Gov. gets bill with stiffer penalties for fentanyl trafficking