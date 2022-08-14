21-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in Wilkinsburg

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Wilkinsburg early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 12:34 a.m. in the area of Chalfant Street and Collins Road.

Allegheny County police said when first responders arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

