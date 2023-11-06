21-year-old man critically injured in stabbing outside North Texas bar, police say

A 21-year-old man was critically injured when he was stabbed during a fight outside a bar in Azle early Sunday morning, according to Azle police.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the NOS Bar, at 240 W. Main St., about 1 a.m. They found a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The assailant or assailants fled before officers arrived. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

