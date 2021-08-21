21-year-old man dead after being hit by car, Harford County officials say

Aug. 21—A 21-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by a car in Aberdeen, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas Harris, of Aberdeen, was crossing South Philadelphia Boulevard when a Honda, traveling west, hit him, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

After being summoned by the Aberdeen Police Department for a crash involving a pedestrian, county sheriff's deputies responded around 11:16 p.m. to the 600 block of South Philadelphia Blvd., according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators, the sheriff's office said, determined Harris was crossing in a portion of the road that has neither a traffic signal or crosswalk.

Police do not suspect alcohol consumption contributed to the crash. They said no charges have been filed against the driver, 19-year-old Niles Richard Alleyne, also of Aberdeen.

Authorities shut down South Philadelphia Boulevard for hours while the sheriff's office's Traffic Unit investigated the fatal collision, the office said.

The sheriff's office said it continues to investigate the crash.