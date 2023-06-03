21-year-old man dead after Saturday shooting in Shively, police say

A 21-year-old man is dead after suffering from a gunshot wound from a Saturday shooting in Shively.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers from the Shively Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue where they found a man who'd been shot, according to a release from department spokesperson Sgt. Jordan Brown.

Off the beaten path: 5 hidden Kentucky gems for day trips from Louisville

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody on location soon after the shooting and was charged with murder, Brown said.

The victim and suspect's names were not immediately available.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Shively shooting leaves man dead Saturday, police say