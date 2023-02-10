21-year-old man dead after shooting in Fort Pierce; 1 other man injured

FORT PIERCE − Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting in which a 21-year-old man died and another man sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said Friday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Dundas Court, police said. Lt. James Gagliano said police overhead shooting activity in the area.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male Fort Pierce resident who had two gunshot wounds," Gagliano said. "The male later succumbed to his injuries.”

Police are looking for a gray or a silver four-door sedan that was seen leaving the area.

The shooting comes less than a month after a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ilous Ellis Park at North 13th Street and Avenue M in Fort Pierce killed 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Seven others were injured by gunfire, which occurred during a car show and celebratory event at the park attended by an estimated 1,000 people.

Investigators said the Thursday incident was not related to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting.

Police said the 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old West Palm Beach resident showed up in a white Toyota Camry.

The 21-year-old man was struck by gunfire while he was outside the vehicle, Sgt. Charles Donnon said.

“He (the 32-year-old man) was struck by gunfire as he was attempting to get away from the scene in the vehicle,” Donnon said.

Police did not identify the deceased, citing Marsy's Law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community/public at this time,” Gagliano said.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call Detective Michael Dini at 772-467-6867 or 772-979-1404 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

