21-year-old man dies after double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday

One of the victims in this weekend’s double shooting on Duck Pond Road in Norfolk died of his injuries, police announced Monday.

Dashnell D. Trapp, 21, of Norfolk, sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds in the Saturday morning shooting. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds but the injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Police responded to the 500 block of Duck Pond Road in Norfolk’s Poplar Halls neighborhood at about 11:25 a.m. Saturday following a report of a gunshot victim.

No information about a suspect has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com