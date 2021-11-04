22-year-old accused of murder after a shooting at apartment complex in Greenville

The Greenville Police Department has charged a 22-year-old Greenville man in connection to the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old in an apartment complex, according to authorities.

Thomas Deane Jenkins, 22, of Greenville has been accused of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants from the Greenville Police Department.

Brandon Mitchell Edinger, 21, of Greenville, was shot inside a residence he shared at the Park at Sorrento Apartments, according to Greenville County Coroner Park Evans.

Edinger died as the result of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday night and found Edinger in serious condition, according to Greenville Police Department spokesperson Leslie Fletcher. Edinger was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Jenkins is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Greenville SC