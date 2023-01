A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the backyard of a Bronx house Wednesday, according to police.

The man was in the rear of the home on Pratt Ave. near Strang Ave. in Edenwald when gunfire erupted around 8:50 p.m., cops said.

Family members found him wounded in the yard, sources said.

He was shot once in the chest, according to police.

Medics took him to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died.

There were no immediate arrests.