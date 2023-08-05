21-year-old man killed in North End shooting

Lafayette Police Department/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 21-year-old man died late Friday after a shooting in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello confirmed.

Lafayette police were called about 11:20 p.m. Friday to the scene of the shooting. It is the same block as the McAllister Recreation Center on the city's North End and one block south of Schuyler Avenue.

Police have not yet released any of the factual circumstances of the shooting.

Costello will not release the man's name until she has notified his next of kin, she said.

The man was taken to Franciscan Hospital, where he died, Costello said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Costello said.

Pending confirmation from the autopsy, the man's death is the fifth homicide of 2023.

This story will be updated.

