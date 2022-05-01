21-year-old man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta, police say
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to a call about person shot at 535 Sunset Ave. after 10 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta police said. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Police did not release the name of the victim or say if there are any suspects.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘Who are you?’: Maryland residents return home from vacation, find 2 people lying on bed
Naomi Judd: Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony will proceed; Wynonna expected to attend
Driver of midtown Atlanta ‘pedal pub’ accident that injured 15 charged with DUI
IN OTHER NEWS: