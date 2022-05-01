21-year-old man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a call about person shot at 535 Sunset Ave. after 10 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta police said. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police did not release the name of the victim or say if there are any suspects.

