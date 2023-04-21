21-year-old Marine recruit dies at boot camp, marking fourth death at base in two years

Pcf. Noah Evans, a USMC recruit, died April 18, 2023 at boot camp at Parris Island.

A Marine Corps recruit died during a physical fitness test at boot camp in South Carolina this week, according to the service.

Private First Class Noah Evans, 21, died Tuesday at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the Marine Corps released in a statement.

Evans, of Decatur, Georgia, had been assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Co," the statement reads.

Evans' cause of death remained under investigation Friday, the USMC said.

Navy SEAL killed: Veteran Navy SEAL, a father of two, killed in free-fall parachute training incident

Fourth Marine recruit to die at base in two years

Evans is the fourth Marine recruit to die at the base in two years. The Hilton Head Island Packet reported 10 total deaths have occurred at the base since 2000.

Private First Class Dalton Beals, from New Jersey, died in 2021 during the final challenge of his military training, a 54-hour ordeal known as "The Crucible," Parris Island Marine officials said. He died of hyperthermia, according to multiple reports.

Two other deaths were reported that year, including 26-year-old Brandon Barnish, who was found dead at a training depot, and a 21-year-old recruit in an apparent suicide, outlets previously reported.

Contributing: Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marine Corps recruit Noah Evans dies at Parris Island camp: Officials